American Public Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Monday reported first-quarter profit…

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $17.7 million.

The Charles Town, West Virginia-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $174.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.8 million.

American Public Education shares have climbed 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $56.29, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APEI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APEI

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