Ameresco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $401.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $364.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ameresco expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 23 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.06 to $1.28 per share, with revenue ranging from $2 billion to $2.2 billion.

Ameresco shares have risen almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $31.32, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRC

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