Amcor: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $278 million.

On a per-share basis, the Warmley Bristol, Britain-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $5.91 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.7 billion.

Amcor expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.98 to $4.03 per share.

Amcor shares have fallen almost 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 19% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMCR

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