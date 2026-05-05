AMC Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $117.1…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $117.1 million in its first quarter.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 36 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The movie theater operator posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $997.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.59. A year ago, they were trading at $2.64.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMC

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