Allot Communications: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.9…

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Hod-Hasharon, Israel-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The internet protocol services company posted revenue of $26.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.9 million.

Allot Communications shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 24% in the last 12 months.

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