Aktis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Aktis Oncology Inc. (AKTS) on Monday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Aktis Oncology Inc. (AKTS) on Monday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The clinical-stage oncology company posted revenue of $3.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.9 million.

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