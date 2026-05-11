Aecom: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $179.9 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $179.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The provider of technical and management-support services posted revenue of $3.8 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.95 billion.

Aecom expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6.10 per share.

Aecom shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $79.50, a drop of 24% in the last 12 months.

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