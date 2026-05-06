Adma Biologics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — Adma Biologics Inc. (ADMA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $45.3…

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — Adma Biologics Inc. (ADMA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $45.3 million.

The Ramsey, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share.

The infectious disease drug developer posted revenue of $114.5 million in the period.

Adma Biologics expects full-year revenue in the range of $530 million to $560 million.

Adma Biologics shares have decreased 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.08, a fall of 56% in the last 12 months.

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