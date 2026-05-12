A.k.a. Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.1…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents.

The portfolio of online fashion brands posted revenue of $132.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, a.k.a. Brands said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $164 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $625 million to $635 million.

A.k.a. Brands shares have increased nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.73, an increase of 35% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKA

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