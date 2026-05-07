7 Clean Energy ETFs to Buy Now

Clean energy investing is a moving target in 2026 as policy priorities and market conditions continue to evolve. [Sign up…

Clean energy investing is a moving target in 2026 as policy priorities and market conditions continue to evolve.

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While on one hand the U.S. has moved sharply away from alternative power sources, thanks in part to the fact that the Secretary of Energy is a former fracking executive, continued technological advancements and the realities of oil prices around $100 a barrel have created attention for the sector.

For long-term investors, the recent uncertainty shouldn’t obscure the clean energy megatrend that continues in the age of climate change. The following exchange-traded funds provide diversified but tactical exposure to this opportunity through companies that specialize in solar power, wind energy, nuclear energy, smart grid infrastructure and other carbon transition strategies:

ETF Expense ratio Assets under management First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (ticker: GRID) 0.56% $11.3 billion Global X Uranium ETF (URA) 0.69% $7 billion iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) 0.39% $3.1 billion Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) 0.70% $2.1 billion First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN) 0.59% $893 million Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) 0.64% $549 million First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN) 0.60% $323 million

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID)

Rather than focusing directly on renewable power generation, GRID invests in companies involved in electricity transmission and grid modernization. That infrastructure focus puts this ETF at the center of two important trends: the alternative energy boom and the artificial intelligence revolution. Key holdings include automation and electrification specialist ABB Ltd. (ABBN.SW) as well as utilities like National Grid PLC (NGG). The fund holds about 120 different companies, and about 60% of assets are allocated outside of America, providing an especially diversified footprint. For investors who want a lower risk way to play clean energy without backing a single generation technology, GRID is a large and liquid ETF worth a look.

Global X Uranium ETF (URA)

Nuclear energy is not without risks, including regulatory oversight, high project costs, waste management concerns and sensitivity to public opinion. But as businesses and politicians try to solve for growing energy demand, nuclear power has returned to favor — and considering its lack of carbon emissions when compared to fossil fuels, it’s not hard to see why. URA is a play on this trend, consisting of 50 holdings that include reactor specialist Oklo Inc. (OKLO) and uranium miner Cameco Corp. (CCJ). With gains of about 70% over the past year, URA is a simple and effective ETF in a market optimistic about the future of nuclear power.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)

The largest broad-based clean energy ETF on Wall Street, ICLN offers diversified exposure to global renewable energy companies across the sector, including solar, wind, fuel cells and more. The fund holds more than 100 companies from around the world, including U.S.-based solar leader First Solar Inc. (FSLR) and Denmark-based wind turbine producer Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWS.CO), among others. Diversification across geography and generation types will help investors from being reliant on any specific part of the clean energy ecosystem, and instead tap into the broader long-term trends.

Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

If you couldn’t guess from the name — or the clever ticker symbol — TAN is a focused clean energy ETF that only invests in solar energy companies. That includes manufacturers, equipment providers and technology firms tied to the global solar supply chain. Top holdings at present include solar panel manufacturer First Solar Inc. (FSLR) and inverter and component specialist Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH). Sector concentration increases risk, and this particular fund could see trouble if solar falls out of favor. But considering that share prices have more than doubled over the past 12 months, the momentum is on TAN’s side right now.

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First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)

QCLN is a diversified clean energy ETF that holds about 50 different U.S.-based companies to give a domestic focus. What’s more, in addition to renewable energy firms, the ETF includes companies tied to clean energy technology outside of just power generation, such as electric vehicle manufacturers and next-gen chipmakers. Though one of the smaller clean energy ETFs out there as measured by assets, this portfolio may offer the widest-ranging approach of the funds on this list. And with shares that have doubled in the past 12 months, that approach is working right now.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Another broad-based clean energy ETF is this smaller Invesco fund that is worth a look because it includes some companies that don’t get much weight in the other funds on this list. As an example, some of its top holdings right now include two fuel cell companies — FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) and Bloom Energy Corp. (BE). Additionally, PBW regularly rebalances to ensure no single holding represents too much of the portfolio — with none of its roughly 70 holdings over 3.9% weighting right now, and all but five ranked at less than 2% of the portfolio. Investors should take note of this ETF’s approach that avoids bias toward the biggest stocks, as it could be good or bad depending on your investing goals.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)

Up until recently, wind power held the top spot for generation of renewable energy in the U.S. In 2026, it still remains a massive part of the nation’s power grid, particularly in states like Texas, and it generates roughly 10% of America’s electricity. With a portfolio of about 60 specialists in wind turbines and related technology, this dedicated First Trust wind energy fund is a good option for investors who want to play this specific clean energy technology. The fund is global, and as such includes Denmark-based world leaders like Vestas Wind Systems and Orsted A/S (ORSTED.CO). But considering Danish leadership in the space — the nation generates about 60% of its power from wind — investors are assured they have exposure to the best companies in wind power.

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7 Clean Energy ETFs to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/27/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.