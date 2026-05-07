7 Best Socially Responsible Funds

President Donald Trump has made eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives a central priority of his administration, including executive…

President Donald Trump has made eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives a central priority of his administration, including executive orders and bans on federal spending for these programs. However, a recent study from Catalyst and New York University shows that roughly 80% of large organizations remain actively committed to the core principles of diversity and inclusion.

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What’s more, many investors believe it is important to only put their money behind companies that align with their principles, and large numbers of Americans continue to care about climate change or gender equality regardless of who is in the White House.

For those who care about socially responsible investing, this list of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can help investors vote with their wallets by supporting companies that align with their values.

Fund Expense ratio Assets under management iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ticker: ESGU) 0.15% $17.4 billion Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) 0.09% $12.4 billion State Street SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) 0.10% $1.1 billion iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) 0.20% $11.6 billion iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) 0.25% $7.1 billion iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) 0.39% $3.1 billion State Street SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (SHE) 0.20% $322 million

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU)

This iShares fund is the largest ETF that invests in companies that prioritize environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. It’s also an index fund with an affordable expense ratio, so it doesn’t cost much more than the typical large-cap ETF. The iShares ESG Aware ETF holds large U.S. stocks that get favorable ESG ratings, including tech titans like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), among others. This fund doesn’t invest directly in companies like solar stocks fighting climate change, but rather it holds almost 300 leading U.S. companies that are operating in a way that aligns with ESG goals.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Though slightly smaller than ESGU in terms of assets, this Vanguard ESG ETF is significantly larger when it comes to its portfolio, with more than 1,200 companies across the U.S. stock market. The index fund is primarily exclusionary, however, and is built by specifically weeding out companies involved in areas including alcohol, firearms and fossil fuels, among others. It also excludes stocks of companies that do not meet certain human rights or anti-corruption standards. The majority of domestic stocks do not run afoul of these rules, however, and the portfolio is full of familiar U.S. companies just like the prior fund — the difference being the list is significantly longer.

State Street SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV)

This fund starts with the popular S&P 500 benchmark, then excludes stocks that don’t align with ESG criteria, including companies involved with tobacco, coal and other less savory business lines. The result is a low-cost index fund that holds about 330 of the largest corporations in America. It also pretty much mirrors the broader makeup of the S&P 500, with 37% in tech, 13% in communications services and 13% in financial services.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD)

A variant on this theme, ESGD offers exposure to overseas investments with a focus on developed markets in the EAFE region — that is, Europe, Australasia and the Far East. There are roughly 360 total holdings, with Japan the largest country in the portfolio at 23% of assets, followed by the U.K. at 14% and then Switzerland at 10%. Companies in this socially responsible fund are multinationals that may be familiar, too, including Dutch chipmaker ASML Holding NV (ASML) and Swiss healthcare giant Novartis AG (NOVN.SW).

[READ: 7 Best International Stock Funds to Buy for 2026]

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE)

At first, the philosophy of this fifth socially responsible ETF may sound exactly the same as the prior funds, with an ESG-oriented approach that excludes bad actors. However, what results in significantly different holdings is the EM in the name, which stands for “emerging markets.” As such, 27% of stocks are in Taiwan via stocks like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) and another 22% in South Korea via stocks like Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (5930.KS). For investors looking to tap into growth overseas while avoiding morally questionable businesses, this ETF offers emerging market exposure as well as peace of mind.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)

Moving toward companies with a direct stake in making a difference in the world, ICLN is the largest clean energy ETF on Wall Street. This iShares ETF offers diversified exposure to global renewable energy firms that specialize in solar, wind turbines, fuel cells and more. The fund holds more than 100 companies from around the world, including U.S.-based solar leader First Solar Inc. (FSLR) and Denmark-based wind turbine producer Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWS.CO), among others. For those who want to invest in clean energy, this socially responsible fund is a go-to.

State Street SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (SHE)

This gender diversity ETF seeks to prioritize U.S. companies that lead their sector in their commitment to promoting and supporting gender diversity throughout all levels of the organization. Companies are evaluated and weighted based on promoting advancement through their diversity policies and programs — something that is important to many Americans even if recent moves in the federal government have removed such support networks for women and minorities. The list of about 210 holdings includes chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. (MU) and financial giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), so investors can prioritize diversity while still including large companies in their portfolios.

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7 Best Socially Responsible Funds originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/28/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.