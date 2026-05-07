7 Best Cheap Stocks Under $20 to Buy Right Now

The S&P 500 has more than tripled in the past 10 years, and some of the most popular stocks in…

The S&P 500 has more than tripled in the past 10 years, and some of the most popular stocks in the market are getting quite pricey for the average retail investor. For example, even a single share of Meta Platforms Inc. (ticker: META), Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) or Micron Technology Inc. (MU) stock costs more than $500 thanks to huge rallies in each of these companies’ share prices in recent years.

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Inexpensive stocks aren’t always a value, but some smaller investors may prefer quality stocks that won’t break the bank. Here are seven stocks under $20 to buy right now, according to CFRA analysts:

Stock Implied upside* NatWest Group PLC (NWG) 24% Nokia Corp. (NOK) 20% Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) 5% Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) 32% Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) 33% Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEP) 72% Grab Holdings Ltd. (GRAB) 23%

*From May 1 close, based on CFRA price target.

NatWest Group PLC (NWG)

NatWest is a leading U.K. corporate and retail bank and financial services provider. The company serves more than 20 million customers, and its leading banking brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank. In February 2026, NatWest announced a $3.7 billion acquisition of wealth manager Evelyn Partners. Analyst Firdaus Ibrahim says structural hedge tailwinds, disciplined cost controls and consistent earnings strength make NatWest an excellent, affordable bank stock. Ibrahim says the Evelyn deal highlights NatWest’s strategy to expand its wealth management business. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $19 price target for NWG stock, which closed at $15.38 on May 1.

Nokia Corp. (NOK)

Nokia is a telecom equipment vendor that also licenses intellectual property to third parties. The company aims to be a global leader in connectivity in the artificial intelligence era by providing critical AI network infrastructure. Analyst Faiz Zamri says AI demand will support long-term growth for Nokia above and beyond the cyclical growth cycles associated with the legacy mobile networks business. Zamri says Optical Networks is becoming Nokia’s primary earnings growth source, and the company anticipates 27% compound annual revenue growth in AI and Cloud markets. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $16 price target for NOK stock, which closed at $13.30 on May 1.

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Vodafone is a leading global wireless communications provider that has assets focused in mature markets in Western Europe, as well as high-growth emerging markets such as Africa. Analyst Adrian Ng says Vodafone’s key markets of Germany and the U.K. have stabilized, and its portfolio restructuring efforts have reduced risk and positioned the company to shift focus to its “Fit for Growth” cost-cutting initiative. Ng forecasts a strong finish to fiscal 2026 and improved cash flows for Vodafone in 2027. Vodafone has guided for single-digit revenue growth. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $17 price target for VOD stock, which closed at $16.15 on May 1.

[Read: 7 Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now]

Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares is a U.S. regional bank offering full-service consumer and commercial banking, insurance, brokerage services and investment management. Huntington originally operated mostly in the Midwest region but has been growing its significant presence in southern states such as Texas and the Carolinas. Analyst Alexander Yokum says Huntington’s acquisitions to expand into Texas have positioned the company as one of the nine largest bank operators in the state. Yokum says Huntington’s 10 consecutive quarters of sequential deposit and loan growth are also extremely impressive. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $22 price target for HBAN stock, which closed at $16.63 on May 1.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive is an electric vehicle pure-play startup that went public in November 2021 and began delivering its first R1T electric pickup trucks the following month. Rivian produced 42,284 vehicles in 2025. As of 2026, the company’s three consumer EV models are its R1T pickup truck, its R1S full-sized SUV and its R2 mid-sized SUV. Rivian also produces electric delivery vans for Amazon. Analyst Garrett Nelson says Rivian’s stock price underperformance in recent years has created a favorable risk-reward skew that long-term investors shouldn’t ignore. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $20 price target for RIVN stock, which closed at $15.02 on May 1.

Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEP)

Korea Electric Power is an integrated electric utility company that transmits and distributes electricity in South Korea. Analyst Lee Zhao Jun says the company’s shift to nuclear generation has helped offset expensive coal and liquefied natural gas production and helped Korea Electric become a high-margin energy producer. In addition, Jun says the company’s 89% nuclear utilization rate gives it flexibility to adapt to changing commodity markets and protect its profit margins. While political uncertainty in Korea remains a risk, Jun says Korea Electric has significant valuation upside. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $26 price target for KEP stock, which closed at $15.13 on May 1.

Grab Holdings Ltd. (GRAB)

Grab is a leading super-app in Southeast Asia, providing services such as deliveries, mobility and digital financial services to millions of customers in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia and Myanmar. The Grab app connects millions of users, drivers and merchants, and the company generates revenue via commissions on transactions. Analyst Navin Kalaiselvam is bullish on Grab’s dominant market positioning in Southeast Asia and its successful transition to profitability. Kalaiselvam says Grab’s expansion outside of its core markets into Taiwan demonstrates its overall operational momentum. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $4.50 price target for GRAB stock, which closed at $3.67 on May 1.

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7 Best Cheap Stocks Under $20 to Buy Right Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/04/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.