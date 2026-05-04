4 Top Hotel Credit Card Welcome Bonuses This Week

Welcome bonuses change all the time. So taking advantage of one means keeping track of limited-time offers and timing applications…

Welcome bonuses change all the time. So taking advantage of one means keeping track of limited-time offers and timing applications just right.

Not every rewards credit card offers a welcome bonus. But those that do can provide hundreds of dollars worth of additional value if you apply at the right time and meet the spending requirements (without overspending).

Here are a few of the best co-branded hotel credit card welcome bonuses this week:

— Welcome Bonus Spotlight: Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card

— Best Welcome Bonus for Affordable Luxury: IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card

— Best Welcome Bonus for Premium Luxury: Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card

— Best Welcome Bonus for Marriott Elite Status Seekers: Marriott Bonvoy Bevy® American Express® Card

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

Welcome Bonus Spotlight: Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card Annual Fee $650 Welcome Bonus Cardholders earn 200,000 Marriott Bonvoy® bonus points after you use your new Card to make $6,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 5/13/2026 Rewards Rate — Earn up to 21 Marriott Bonvoy points per dollar on eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy — Earn three Marriott Bonvoy points per dollar spent at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines — Earn two Marriott Bonvoy points per dollar spent on all other purchases

Why we chose it: The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card is offering a limited-time welcome bonus: Cardholders earn 200,000 Marriott Bonvoy® bonus points after you use your new Card to make $6,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 5/13/2026.

While the Bonvoy Brilliant card does come with an annual fee of $650, its rewards rate is enticing for Marriott loyalists. The card is ideal for frequent travelers who are interested in achieving elite status with Marriott Bonvoy. See Rates & Fees

The Bonvoy Brilliant card also has standout perks like complimentary Marriott Bonvoy® Platinum Elite status and 25 Elite Night Credits toward the next level of Marriott Bonvoy Elite Status.

This welcome bonus offer is set to expire May 13, 2026.

Best Welcome Bonus for Affordable Luxury: IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card

Why we chose it: The IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card has a Limited Time Offer. Earn up to 185,000 bonus points. Earn 150,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, earn 35,000 bonus points after spending a total of $6,000 in the first 6 months from account opening.

The IHG One Rewards Card has the lowest annual fee of the bunch at $99. With hotels like Holiday Inn and Garner as part of its portfolio, this credit card is perfect for the budget-conscious who still want a luxurious hotel stay.

Best Welcome Bonus for Premium Luxury: Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card Annual Fee $550 Welcome Bonus Limited Time Offer: Cardholders earn 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card after you spend $6,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership Rewards Rate — 14 points per dollar spent on purchases made directly with hotels and resorts within the Hilton portfolio — Seven points per dollar spent on select travel purchases and at U.S. restaurants — Three points per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases

Why we chose it: The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card is offering a welcome bonus as high as 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership.

Cardholders also receive complimentary Hilton Honors™ Diamond Status, a $400 Hilton Resort credit and an annual Free Night Reward. See Rates & Fees These additional perks and benefits can help offset the annual fee of $550.

Best Welcome Bonus for Marriott Elite Status Seekers: Marriott Bonvoy Bevy® American Express® Card

Why we chose it: The Marriott Bonvoy Bevy® American Express® Card is offering a limited-time welcome bonus of 175,000 bonus points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 5/13/2026.

Another Marriott callout, the Bonvoy Bevy card is ideal for Marriott loyalists who would prefer the lower annual fee of $250. The Bonvoy Bevy card also comes with complimentary Marriott Bonvoy® Gold Elite status and 15 Elite Night Credits toward the next level of Marriott Bonvoy Elite Status, making it perfect for elite seekers. See Rates & Fees

This welcome bonus offer is set to expire May 13, 2026.

[Read: Credit Cards With Sign-up Bonuses]

How to Choose a Welcome Bonus

A sign-up bonus can make a big difference in how much you can earn from your credit card in the first year, but choosing the best one will depend entirely on your spending habits and preferences.

When choosing a welcome bonus, consider:

— The type of credit card. Determine the type of bonus you want to earn — cash back, points or miles. From there, figure out if you prefer a co-branded airline or hotel credit card. Ask yourself questions like, do you want miles you can use with any airline or do you have a preferred airline?

— The spending requirement. Make sure you don’t have to overspend to meet the spending requirement. Otherwise, it’s counterproductive, and you’re just spending more money, which could lead to increased debt.

— Any annual fees. Similar to the spending threshold, the annual fee should only make sense if the perks and benefits outweigh the cost.

Used strategically, a welcome bonus can help you make a tidy profit.

FAQs

For rates and fees of Marriott Bonvoy Bevy® American Express® Card, See Rates & Fees

For rates and fees of Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card See Rates & Fees

For rates and fees of Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card, See Rates & Fees

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4 Top Hotel Credit Card Welcome Bonuses This Week originally appeared on usnews.com