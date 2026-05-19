2026 Guide: Unexpected Ways to Make More Money This Year

If only you had more money, it might seem like paying the bills would be less stressful, you’d feel more…

If only you had more money, it might seem like paying the bills would be less stressful, you’d feel more confident about the future and you could finally enjoy getting the nonessentials you’ve put off purchasing. But reaching that goal can feel impossible.

An April 2026 Gallup poll found a record 55% of Americans said their financial situation is worsening, and only 46% rated their current finances as “excellent” or “good.” The top of their concerns: affordability.

There may be more ways to pay for the things you want and need than you think. It’s time to break free of the past and start earning more for the future. Here are 11 unexpected ways to bring more cash into your life. Some are easy, some are challenging, but all are creative.

[READ: A Look at Gas Prices Around the World]

1. Become a Micro-Seller

Have clothes, shoes, accessories, jewelry and sunglasses you no longer use? Turn them into cash. According to ThreadUp’s April 2026 Resale Report, 57% of sellers are treating their closets as assets, and 61% of Gen Zers are selling their things for income.

Even if you don’t have stuff to sell on hand, you may want to scour yard sales, flea markets and secondhand stores looking for hidden gems that you can resell for a higher price. Wash or clean them up, then list them on online platforms like Decluttr and Facebook Marketplace. Some items sell especially well, such as watches, glassware and pet supplies.

Starting your own reselling business isn’t just easy, it can help you afford the things you want but are getting too pricey for comfort. For example, young parents whose children are growing out of clothing and toys can sell what they don’t need and use the proceeds to get what they do.

[These Are the Cheapest Restaurants to Feed a Family]

2. Donate Plasma

Hospitals need plasma for patients undergoing medical procedures. You can be part of the solution and make some extra money.

That’s what Lili Armstrong, a San Diego-based wildlife instructor, did when she needed some extra cash.

“Most plasma centers in my experience have special deals that they do for first-time donors,” Armstrong says. “The one I went to was doing a deal for $400 within 30 days of the first donation date. It was $50 for the first time and then the week after $150 and the next two weeks after that it was $100 each time. Really great for some quick money if you’re near a plasma center.”

Each facility has a different rate, so check around in your area. Octapharma Plasma, for example, which has locations throughout the country, advertises earning up to $550 with bonuses.

Donating plasma isn’t right for everyone, so make sure you check with your doctor first. You also have to be healthy and able to handle having a needle in your arm for about an hour, says Armstrong.

3. Rent Out Your Stuff

From sports equipment to lawnmowers and boats, these items could be doing a little more than sitting in your garage until you’re ready to use them. By enrolling in a rental platform, you can loan property out to other people on an as-needed basis so they don’t have to purchase their own.

Punsri Aberywickrema, CEO and founder of the San Francisco-based online marketplace Cloud of Goods, which facilitates peer-to-peer rentals, says you can turn rentals into a lucrative business by stocking up on popular inventory like mobility scooters and making deliveries several times a day. Currently, you could rent a lightweight mobility scooter for three days at a rate of $155, of which the lender would earn about $110.

“If you do three transactions a day, you can make a lot of money,” Aberywickrema says. “We have many, many moms who are doing this as a family business.”

4. Put Your Credit Card to Work

Credit card companies make a lot of money from cardholders in fees, but you can also profit from the process.

First, open a new cash back card with a substantial sign-up bonus, such as $200 after spending $500 within the first three months of opening the account.

If the card offers 3% cash back on things you normally buy and you make a point of spending at least $2,500 a month on qualifying expenses (that you pay off in full every month so no interest is added), you’ll earn $75 each month.

Even better, credit card rewards are not taxed as income, so every dollar you make will be cash in your pocket.

5. Buy a Certificate of Deposit

If you already have cash sitting in a savings account earning next to nothing, this may be the perfect time to consider opening a high-yield certificate of deposit. You won’t have to do anything but let the CD mature, then reap the profit when it does.

For example, say you open a CD that has an APY of 4.3% and a 12-month term. If you deposit $10,000, you’ll earn $430. You’ll be locking funds up for a year, but it’s a safe and guaranteed way to leverage savings you aren’t going to use right now.

6. Start a Merch Store

You don’t have to be a pop star or part of an athletic team to sell items with images and logos. If you’re artistic and can come up with cool designs to put on mugs, sweatshirts, tote bags or just about anything, you can start your own merch store and promote it on social media.

Shopify, a popular e-commerce platform, charges solo entrepreneurs just $29 a month when they sign up for yearly billing. You don’t have to create a bunch of things at once and hope to sell out your inventory, either, since you can use a site like Printful to sell only when orders come in.

7. Teach as a Substitute

If you like working with kids, your time is flexible and you have the credentials, usually a bachelor’s degree and a clean background check, consider becoming a substitute teacher in your public school district on an as-needed basis.

ZipRecruiter reports that, as of May 2026, the national average hourly pay for a substitute teacher is $20.30, but can be much higher in certain cities. For example, in Barrow, Arkansas, it’s $33.27 an hour and in Enfield, New Hampshire, it’s $31.25 an hour.

Stepping in when a regular teacher is out can be rewarding and help supplement your income.

8. Capitalize on Your Skills

Offer your skills, from bookkeeping to bookcase building, on platforms developed just for gigs.

On Fiverr, you can showcase your professional talents, such as AI-assisted content writing and graphic design. Just set up a profile with a photograph and a description of your services. As soon as the platform approves your profile, you can start accepting assignments and negotiating prices. The company takes 20% commission, but outside of that there are no other fees.

TaskRabbit is another popular platform you can use to access services like furniture assembly, plumbing and moving. If you’d like to work with your hands, sign up. Create your profile by selecting which services you’ll offer and set your hourly rate.

You’ll have to go through a background check, which might include a $25 fee, but you keep 100% of your hourly rate. The site makes its money by charging clients extra fees on top of the rate.

Chad Harmer, founder and financial planner at Harmer Wealth Management in Ontario, Canada, suggests sharing your special skills with your community. If you have passion and expertise in a specific subject, from cooking to coding, you can make money by holding classes online or in person. You can market and sell your courses on sites like Teachable or through community boards in your area.

9. Make Your Home Generate Money

If you want to get really creative, Alexei Morgado, a Hialeah, Florida-based realtor and the CEO and founder of Lexawise Real Estate Exam Preparation, wrote in an email that you may be able to capitalize on your home.

If it has special characteristics, for instance, you may be able to rent it to production companies through sites like Peerspace. If you have a nice pool or garden, you may be able to rent it out for private parties. “This is one category of lease in demand among big city dwellers with little or no open green spaces,” he added.

Another idea: If you have a garage that you don’t use for your car, you might be able to rent it out to a neighbor who has run out of space for their vehicle or for storage.

And as for that yard, how would you like to let cute dogs run around in it? Check out Sniffspot. The company advertises that you can earn up to $3,000 a month by offering your property to people looking for safe, private off-leash time for their pets. You can sign up for free on the site. You just have to add details about your property and set your availability calendar. As a host, you don’t have to supervise the dogs or clean up after them, either.

10. Participate in Research Studies

One of the simplest ways to make extra cash is to sign up for online research studies through companies like Respondent and User Interviews, wrote Annie Cole, founder and money coach at Money Essentials for Women in Vancouver, Washington, in an email.

Enrollment is free. Just create a profile and sign up for the studies or focus groups that interest you.

“Once you sign up, you’ll get notified if a research opportunity pops up that matches your expertise,” Cole wrote.

The money can be excellent, too. Respondent reports that the average pay is about $95 for sharing your opinion, which you can do online or in person.

11. Drive People and Deliver Things

One of the most popular ways to earn money is by taking on driving-based gigs. If you have a reliable vehicle, you may consider becoming an independent contractor with companies like Uber and DoorDash.

For Uber, you’ll need to be 25 years or older, have at least one year of licensed driving experience in the U.S., possess proof of residency and vehicle insurance, and pass a background check. For DoorDash, you just need to be at least 18 in most states, have a smartphone for the app and a clear background check. Once you’re approved, you can begin.

So how much can you make? That depends on location, time of day and demand. Gridwise reports that as of April 2026, Uber drivers earn a median of $21.18 per hour in total trip pay, while DoorDash drivers earn a median of $11.26 per hour in total trip pay.

Think Outside the Box To Add More Money to Your Budget

There are more ways to earn money than through a standard job. Open your mind to all feasible yet creative possibilities.

Even one or two additional income streams can help relieve financial pressure and support goals like buying a home, taking a much-needed vacation or paying off high-interest debt. The key is finding opportunities that fit your skills, schedule and financial goals.

More from U.S. News

Savings Gap: Who Is Saving the Most and Who Needs to Catch Up?

Make Your Retirement Savings Last With Serial Housesitting

Do You Pay Taxes on Savings Account Interest?

2026 Guide: Unexpected Ways to Make More Money This Year originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/20/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.