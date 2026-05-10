10 Stocks That Have Doubled Their Dividends in 10 Years

Investing in companies that consistently grow their dividends is a powerful strategy for building long-term wealth. Unlike stocks that may…

Investing in companies that consistently grow their dividends is a powerful strategy for building long-term wealth.

Unlike stocks that may pay big but unpredictable dividends, companies with demonstrated dividend growth have strong financial health and less volatility — giving shareholders peace of mind when times get tough.

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Dividends are great streams of income, but they also serve as proof of consistent profitability. Companies that steadily increase their dividends can’t achieve this feat without generating reliable earnings and cash flow across wide-ranging market conditions.

The following big-name stocks all have a track record of doubling their dividends over the last decade, proving a strong commitment to returning a piece of their profits to shareholders:

Stock Forward dividend yield* 10-year dividend growth rate AbbVie Inc. (ticker: ABBV) 3.2% 204% Home Depot Inc. (HD) 3.0% 238% McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) 2.6% 109% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 0.9% 153% PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) 4.0% 111% Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) 1.0% 186% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) 5.1% 141% Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) 1.9% 274% UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 2.3% 254% Visa Inc. (V) 0.8% 379%

*As of May 21 close.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

AbbVie is a Big Pharma leader with a tremendous product portfolio that includes anti-inflammatory blockbuster Humira as well as newer offerings including cancer treatment Imbruvica. Healthcare is one of the most reliable sectors on Wall Street, and AbbVie continues to deliver consistent results thanks to a strong lineup of maintenance drugs that patients will purchase regardless of macroeconomic trends.

Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Home improvement giant Home Depot has seen shares slump lately thanks to concerns about a cyclical slowdown in the housing market. However, the long-term potential of HD stock is still significant — particularly when you consider its track record of dividend growth. The company has roughly tripled its payouts since 2016, and is currently riding a 15-year streak of annual dividend increases. Regardless of short-term pressures in housing, HD remains the go-to source for home improvement and has a long history of dividend growth that makes it an attractive investment.

McDonald’s Corp. (MCD)

Fast food icon McDonald’s has had its ups and downs but remains the biggest restaurant in the world, as measured by systemwide sales across more than 45,000 locations in over 100 countries. That massive footprint provides reliable dividends that have marched steadily higher over the years, and payouts are now double their levels from 2016. In fact, MCD has raised its dividend for over 50 consecutive years to earn the prestigious title of “Dividend King,” part of an elite list of about 60 firms that can claim this track record.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft was among some of the first dot-com icons to begin sharing the wealth with shareholders, with its first dividend back in 2003. Since then, the company has gone on to record significant dividend growth as it has surged to a valuation north of $3 trillion. What’s more, the current annualized rate is less than 25% of total earnings per share. There could be significant headroom for future payouts from this business software icon in the years to come.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)

PepsiCo might be known for its namesake cola, but the consumer giant has a wide-ranging operation that includes snack brands like Doritos and Lay’s chips, Sabra hummus, Quaker oats, and Gatorade sports drinks. This entrenched portfolio helps it crank out consistent sales and profits, and has fueled long-term dividend growth. While consumer tastes have admittedly changed, the diversified operations of PepsiCo will likely ensure this company remains present in cupboards and refrigerators for many years to come.

[Read: 7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever]

Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW)

Paint manufacturer and seller Sherwin-Williams has a specialized business that doesn’t necessarily see breakneck growth but always delivers consistent results. It’s that reliability that has helped Sherwin-Williams increase its dividend for 48 consecutive years. What’s more, that payout is still only about 25% of total profits, so there is ample room for future increases even if the company doesn’t put up tremendous sales growth in the years ahead.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

An investment in the very idea of investing, T. Rowe is a leader in mutual funds and retirement services for institutions as well as individual investors. It’s no surprise, then, that TROW itself understands the power of long-term dividend growth to drive outsized returns. The company has more than doubled its payouts over the past decade thanks to continued success, and with current assets under management nearing $2 trillion, it remains very likely this icon of Wall Street will have the strong operations to support future dividend growth, too.

Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN)

Texas Instruments is a semiconductor company that many people recognize from its dominance in calculators before the age of smartphones. TXN chips power much more than these old school gadgets, however, and its main business today supports cars, factory equipment, medical devices and household electronics. While not as flashy as high-powered AI or quantum computing hardware, Texas Instruments has a solid and reliable business that has generated consistent dividend growth over the years. And with dividends around two-thirds of total profits at present, that income stream is sustainable even after the dividend has more than tripled over the last 10 years.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH)

Insurance giant UNH is at the center of the powerful U.S. for-profit healthcare system. UnitedHealth has been effective at extracting profits from its operations and sharing that cash with its investors. Dividends have more than tripled since 2016, and with annual operating cash flow of more than $20 billion, this is a stock with deep pockets to continue supporting ongoing dividend growth.

Visa Inc. (V)

Perhaps the most impressive history of dividend growth on this list comes from Visa, a payments processing giant that has seen tremendous success in the age of mobile payments and cashless transactions. Payouts are up more than four times from early 2016 thanks to a combination of consistent growth and consistent dividend increases. Right now, V stock boasts more than 17 straight years of dividend growth. And after a substantial increase of about 14% in payouts announced last November, that growth doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

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10 Stocks That Have Doubled Their Dividends in 10 Years originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/22/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.