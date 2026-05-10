10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2026

The stock market has been on fire the last few years as investors have piled into artificial intelligence technology stocks.…

The stock market has been on fire the last few years as investors have piled into artificial intelligence technology stocks. However, the big rally has some market experts worried about bloated valuations. The S&P 500’s Shiller price-to-earnings ratio is above 41, its highest level since the 1990s dot-com bubble. Nevertheless, analysts still see plenty of stocks that have significant valuation upside.

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The 10 best stocks to buy included below are all recommended by Argus analysts and have a Thomson Reuters consensus rating of “positive,” an Argus A6 quantitative rating of “buy” and a Market Edge rating of “long”:

Stock Implied change NetApp Inc. (ticker: NTAP) 10.4% Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) 15.1% Sanmina Corp. (SANM) 5.9% Marriott International Inc. (MAR) 20.3% Trane Technologies PLC (TT) 13.3% Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) 20.4% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 18.3% Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) -2.8% New York Times Co. (NYT) 8.6% Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) -0.5%

NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

NetApp provides storage hardware, software and services to a wide range of enterprise customers. Analyst Jim Kelleher says NetApp’s stock has underperformed its peers lately, which makes its valuation very attractive at current levels. Kelleher says AI is supporting storage demand and has helped NetApp exceed consensus earnings estimates in recent quarters. He says the majority of NetApp’s fiscal 2026 earnings growth has come in the second half of the year, suggesting positive profitability trends and the potential for 20% free cash flow margins in 2027. Argus has a “buy” rating and $130 price target for NTAP stock, which closed at $117.73 on May 11.

Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation is a U.S. regional bank that operates seven different brands of bank branches in the western U.S. in states such as Utah, California and Texas. Its leading bank brands include Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust and Amegy Bank. Analyst Kevin Heal says Zions shares have been trading under 10 times his 2026 earnings estimate. Net interest margin was 3.27% in the first quarter of 2026, and Heal projects it will stay in an attractive range between 3.2% and 3.4%. Argus has a “buy” rating and $70 price target for ZION stock, which closed at $60.80 on May 11.

Sanmina Corp. (SANM)

Sanmina is an electronic manufacturing services company that provides customized services to original equipment manufacturers in industries such as communications, enterprise computing, multimedia, automotive, and defense and aerospace. Sanmina acquired the data center infrastructure manufacturing business of ZT Systems from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in October 2025. Kelleher says the combination of the ZT Systems deal and Sanmina’s internal investments suggest the company is experiencing positive momentum from high-growth markets such as generative AI networking. He is bullish on the company’s solid execution and new program wins. Argus has a “buy” rating and $260 price target for SANM stock, which closed at $245.44 on May 11.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Marriott International operates and franchises hotels and other lodging properties and brands around the world. Its leading brands include JW Marriott, Ritz-Carlton and Sheraton. Analyst John Staszak anticipates a rebound in the lodging industry in 2026 and says Marriott’s impressive liquidity and its profitable, fee-based business will make the stock a big winner. He says Marriott’s emphasis on corporate travel differentiates it from competitors and will help it achieve strong earnings growth in 2026. In the longer term, Staszak says Marriott’s global presence will provide unique regional opportunities. Argus has a “buy” rating and $425 price target for MAR stock, which closed at $353.32 on May 11.

Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Trane Technologies is a global manufacturer of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration systems. The company’s top brands include Trane, Thermo King and American Standard Heating & Air Conditioning. Analyst John Eade says Trane’s long-term focus will be on improving energy efficiency in customer buildings by lowering greenhouse gas emissions and food waste and improving productivity. Eade says energy efficiency will be an ongoing problem, and Trane has a track record of successfully navigating past market cycles and crises. The company has also steadily grown its dividend. Argus has a “buy” rating and $540 price target for TT stock, which closed at $476.50 on May 11.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide is one of the largest global hospitality companies. The company owns and manages hotels and timeshares under various brands, including Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Hampton by Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton. Staszak says unit expansion, higher management fees and improving business and leisure travel demand will be a winning combination for Hilton. He says new brands, a robust project development pipeline and a thriving loyalty program will also help Hilton maintain its positive momentum beyond 2026. Staszak says spinning off the timeshare business will also boost earnings. Argus has a “buy” rating and $380 price target for HLT stock, which closed at $315.53 on May 11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies with nearly $5 trillion in assets. Analyst Stephen Biggar says JPMorgan’s net interest income was up 9% in the first quarter of 2026, supported by credit card segment improvement and strong loan growth. Biggar says JPMorgan is his preferred 2026 investment among large U.S. bank stocks because of its attractive valuation, its superior credit card franchise, its strong loan growth profile and its ability to gain share in its capital markets business. Argus has a “buy” rating and $355 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $300 on May 11.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise provides enterprise storage and server technology, as well as a wide range of related products and services. Kelleher says HPE’s 2025 acquisition of Juniper Networks in combination with its Aruba networking business makes Hewlett-Packard a major player in the growing hybrid cloud and AI technology markets. Recent growth in the company’s high-margin networking business is expanding the company’s overall margins. Kelleher says HPE stock’s valuation does not reflect the company’s AI-driven revenue and earnings upside potential or its industry-leading, cloud-native, AI-focused product portfolio. Argus has a “buy” rating and $30 price target for HPE stock, which closed at $30.87 on May 11.

New York Times Co. (NYT)

New York Times is a global media organization focused on collecting, creating and distributing news. In addition to its core New York Times news product, the company’s top offerings include Games, Cooking, The Athletic and Wirecutter. Analyst Christine Dooley says New York Times has successfully transitioned its legacy newspaper to the digital landscape. One technique that has worked particularly well has been offering introductory trial promotions and then converting those trial customers into regular subscribers. Dooley says these efforts to lean into digital subscriber growth have paid off. Argus has a “buy” rating and $84 price target for NYT stock, which closed at $77.33 on May 11.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG)

Simon Property is a retail real estate investment trust, or REIT, that specializes in regional malls, outlet centers, and community and lifestyle centers. Analyst Marie Ferguson says Simon’s consistently positive revenue growth in recent years demonstrates its ability to create value even in a difficult market. Ferguson says Simon’s open-air malls are gaining popularity in the U.S. as shopping and dining destinations, and the company’s upscale, mixed-use properties have positive pricing and leasing momentum. Ferguson says Simon also made the right call by divesting its stakes in Forever 21 and Authentic Brands. Argus has a “buy” rating and $200 price target for SPG stock, which closed at $201 on May 11.

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10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/12/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.