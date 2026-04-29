Wyndham: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $61 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The hotel and resort chain posted revenue of $327 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $320.6 million.

Wyndham expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.62 to $4.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.47 billion to $1.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WH

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