NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1983 1.1983 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1983 1.1983 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.00 163.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0682 3.1323 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2822 3.3464 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5250 0.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.55 18.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.39 90.34 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0072 1.1000 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 452.38 452.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3700 4.3800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7125 3.7550 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.70 342.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.4300 11.3800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9025 7.7950

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6883 0.6883

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.1200 6.0755

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7564 0.7645

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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