NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2072 1.1983 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2072
|1.1983
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|157.00
|157.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.2164
|3.1453
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.4180
|3.3461
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.5250
|0.5250
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|17.50
|17.45
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|89.07
|88.98
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0383
|1.0588
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|464.25
|464.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2900
|4.2800
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9400
|3.7950
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|327.60
|342.70
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.3900
|11.4200
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.6675
|7.7825
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.6720
|0.6883
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.0665
|6.1035
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7370
|0.7682
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|87.000
|87.000
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