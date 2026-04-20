NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2072 1.1983 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2072 1.1983 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 157.00 157.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2164 3.1453 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4180 3.3461 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5250 0.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.50 17.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.07 88.98 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0383 1.0588 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 464.25 464.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2900 4.2800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9400 3.7950 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 327.60 342.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3900 11.4200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6675 7.7825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6720 0.6883

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.0665 6.1035

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7370 0.7682

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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