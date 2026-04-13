What Is Memory Care?

Memory care is a specialized type of senior care designed for people who have Alzheimer’s disease and other types of…

Memory care is a specialized type of senior care designed for people who have Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. For many families, memory care is the next step when symptoms progress beyond what they can safely manage at home.

Erin Schneider, a St. Louis-based director of care management at Homethrive, witnessed firsthand this progression and its ripple effects on caregivers.

“My mother-in-law was the primary caregiver for her husband, who passed away from vascular dementia. She never seemed to recover after his death,” she recalls. “As the years went by, it became more apparent to us that she was experiencing cognitive decline.

“We decided to move her into the independent living side of a continuing care retirement community, also known as a CCRC. After a few months, we moved her into a dedicated memory care facility, where she has lived for the past few years. She is in the best place to meet her needs.”

If you’re thinking about this kind of senior care for a family member, here’s what to know about the key features of memory care, the cost of memory care per month and how to know when it’s time for memory care.

[Read: Continuing Care Retirement Community vs. Memory Care]

Who Is Memory Care For?

Memory care is a level of care specifically tailored for those with dementia who:

— Wander or become disoriented when left alone

— Benefit from 24/7 supervision

— Have cognitive decline beyond what caregivers and loved ones can support at home

— Benefit from structured routines, activities, therapy and social groups

[READ: What to Expect From a Memory Care Facility]

5 Signs Your Loved One Needs Memory Care

If your loved one’s memory loss or dementia prevents them from living safely on their own, it’s time for memory care.

Here are five signs your loved one needs memory care:

1. They exhibit changes in behavior, such as increased agitation.

2. They experience confusion and disorientation that lead to safety concerns.

3. You notice a decline in their physical health or hygiene, such as incontinence, an inability to bathe themselves or an inability to care for their health conditions, like diabetes.

4. They communicate in nonsensical ways, such as repeating stories or sending confusing emails.

5. There’s a disruption in caregiving or family dynamics.

[READ: Eldest Daughter Syndrome and Burnout: Causes, Impacts and Coping Tips]

Memory Care vs. Assisted Living vs. Nursing Homes

Memory care facilities can be stand-alone, or they may be part of a larger senior living community, says Heidi Royter, president and chief operating officer of Solterra Companies in Scottsdale, Arizona.

You may opt for memory care:

— At a stand-alone facility or unit

— Within an assisted living community

— Within a nursing home

— Within a CCRC

Regardless of the memory care setup, research has shown that specialized dementia care leads to better outcomes. For instance, in September 2023, the National Institute on Aging reported that nursing homes provided better dementia care when more than 90% of the residents had dementia than when they had a lower proportion of residents with dementia.

The table below explains the key differences between stand-alone dementia care vs. assisted living and other integrated memory care units.

Facility Type Key Features Best For Expert Perspective Stand-alone memory care Entire community dedicated to dementia care Those with moderate to advanced dementia who need specialized support In stand-alone units, “everything is designed to provide this specialized care, from additional staff training, tailored activities and routines suited to residents’ needs and building security features to ensure their safety,” says Dr. Lindsey Ulin, a palliative care physician at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Memory care in assisted living Secure memory care wing within a larger assisted living community; often has shared amenities and staff Those with early to mid-stage dementia or couples with different care needs Assisted living memory care is ideal for people with mild memory loss, Ulin says. It can also provide support for activities of daily living (ADLs), such as keeping up with personal hygiene, eating and getting in and out of bed. Memory care in a nursing home Secure memory care unit within a larger nursing home; higher medical care and oversight Those with dementia and complex medical needs or mobility limitations This level can also provide additional care, such as wound care, intravenous medications or physical rehabilitation, Ulin explains. Memory care in a CCRC A single campus with a range of senior living levels that offers memory care amenities as care needs change Older adults who want to age in place without moving communities “One benefit of a CCRC is that it offers multiple levels of care in one place, which may include memory care. A familiar environment and consistent routine can be helpful for people needing memory care,” Ulin says.

Benefits of Memory Care

Memory care facilities are designed with specific measures that support individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. The table below highlights some of those important benefits.

Benefit of Memory Care Features Details Safe and secure locked units — Bed alarms to prevent falls — Locked units with security to prevent wandering or leaving the unit — Welcoming, airy common areas to encourage moving in a safe way — Enclosed outdoor spaces and walking paths — Research at Drexel University concluded that older adults with dementia are twice as likely to fall and three times more likely to have serious fall-related injuries compared to those without dementia. — According to the Alzheimer’s Association, about 60% of those with dementia will wander at least once, but many do so repeatedly. Around-the-clock specially trained staff — Nurses, including RNs and LPNs — Caregivers, who may be referred to as nursing assistants or unlicensed assistive personnel — Ancillary staff, including housekeepers, hospitality personnel and activities directors — Therapists, such as music therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech-language therapists — These staff members have additional training in supporting those with memory impairment. “Having staff who receive special training to care for them can make a big difference in both the residents’ experience and families’ peace of mind,” Ulin says. Sundown prevention measures — Activities in the afternoons to prevent late napping — Gentle, natural light throughout the living spaces during the day and blackout curtains at night — Distraction techniques during the evening hours when sundowning typically sets in — Memory care at night is especially crucial, as many seniors with dementia struggle with sundowning, when behavioral disturbances and confusion peak in the evening hours. Tailored activities and therapies — Reminiscence therapy — Social activities — Motor skill development activities, like playing with yarn or dancing — The goal of activities customized for those with dementia is to improve their quality of life, notes a 2020 study in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews.

How Much Does Memory Care Cost in 2026?

Due to its specialized features, memory care costs more than other types of standard senior living. U.S. News, using publicly available data from multiple sources to average memory care costs across the country, estimates the average cost of memory care is $7,645 per month.

Factors that influence memory care monthly rates

Memory care costs may vary based on several factors, including:

— Type of apartment

— Size of dwelling space

— Whether the room is private or shared

— Services offered

— Amenities provided, such as enrichment programs or specially designed common spaces

— Level of care needed, such as how much medical supervision or treatment is offered

State-by-state memory care cost comparison

Memory care costs can vary significantly based on your geographic location.

Most expensive states for memory care

Area Monthly Cost of Memory Care Hawaii $13,286 District of Columbia $11,526 Alaska $11,170 Massachusetts $10,767 Vermont $10,415

Least expensive states for memory care:

Area Monthly Cost of Memory Care Mississippi $5,387 Wyoming $5,461 Alabama $5,468 Arkansas $5,731 Georgia $5,846

How to Pay for Memory Care When Funds Run Out

Memory care expenses can quickly drain your savings. When easily accessible funds run out, look into the following programs.

Way to Pay for Memory Care Details Insurance Long-term care insurance covers multiple types of senior living, including memory care. Older adults may not qualify for a plan, so prepare early if you want to use insurance to cover memory care. You may also choose to look into private health or life insurance to cover the cost of memory care. Medicaid Medicaid may cover memory care if you qualify, and you may need to spend-down your assets to meet the income threshold. To navigate the complexities of Medicaid eligibility, speak with a Medicaid expert. Medicare Medicare typically does not cover long-term care that’s considered custodial care — meaning it involves assisting with ADLs rather than providing medical treatment. However, Medicare Special Needs Plans may offer some benefits for people with dementia. Veterans benefits VA Aid and Attendance benefits may help qualified veterans with memory care costs. Other programs Check with a local State Health Insurance Assistance Program about other ways or waivers in place to help Medicare beneficiaries with related costs.

How to Find the Best Memory Care Facility Near You

When touring a memory care facility, you may want to contemplate:

— The amount of care your loved one needs, based on their cognitive levels

— Any input from your loved one’s medical providers

— The types of activities or amenities your loved one would be interested in

— If the memory care facility maintains a positive and engaging attitude

“Every care facility is different, so visiting and meeting with staff to understand what care they provide is critical,” Ulin advises.

Frequently Asked Questions

More from U.S. News

What Is Assisted Living? Everything You Need to Know

The Most Unique Nursing Home Activities for Seniors

Anosognosia vs. Alzheimer’s: Understanding the Key Differences

What Is Memory Care? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/14/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.