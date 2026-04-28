Western Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Western Energy Services Corp. (WEEEF) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.3…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Western Energy Services Corp. (WEEEF) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The drilling services company posted revenue of $40.3 million in the period.

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