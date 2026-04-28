Werner: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its first quarter.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The transportation company posted revenue of $808.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $804.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WERN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WERN

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