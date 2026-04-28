Waste Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $723 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $723 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.79. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.81 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The garbage and recycling hauler posted revenue of $6.23 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.29 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WM

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