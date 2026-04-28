Veralto: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Veralto Corp. (VLTO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $254 million. On…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Veralto Corp. (VLTO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $254 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The water and product quality services provider posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Veralto expects its per-share earnings to range from 96 cents to $1.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.28 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLTO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.