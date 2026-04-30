Upbound Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported earnings of $35.8 million in…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported earnings of $35.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Upbound Group expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Upbound Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.7 billion to $4.95 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPBD

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