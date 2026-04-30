Universal Display: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $35.9 million.…

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $35.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 76 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The organic light-emitting diode technology company posted revenue of $142.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155.6 million.

Universal Display expects full-year revenue in the range of $630 million to $670 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLED

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