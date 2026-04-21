United: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $699 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $699 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $14.61 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, United expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $2.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $11 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAL

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