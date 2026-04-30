UMH: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability…

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Freehold, New Jersey, said it had funds from operations of $19.4 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $2.6 million, or 3 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Freehold, New Jersey, posted revenue of $65.8 million in the period.

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