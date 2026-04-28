UMB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $261.4 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $3.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.82 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $747.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $706.2 million.

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