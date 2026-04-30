Twilio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $90.1 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $90.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.50 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Twilio expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.27 to $1.32.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWLO

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