TTM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported net income of…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported net income of $50 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 75 cents per share.

The printed circuit board maker posted revenue of $846 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, TTM expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 88 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $930 million to $970 million for the fiscal second quarter.

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