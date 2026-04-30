This Disney Inspire Visa Offer Expires Next Week

You, too, can celebrate Star Wars Day by getting the Disney® Inspire Visa® Card before its welcome bonus offer expires…

You, too, can celebrate Star Wars Day by getting the Disney® Inspire Visa® Card before its welcome bonus offer expires on May 4. After that, you’ll lose out on the Disney gift card that all new cardholders receive automatically upon approval.

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

Current Disney Inspire Visa Card Offer

The Disney Inspire Visa Card launched earlier this year with valuable benefits targeting Disney super fans. New cardholders receive a $300 Disney gift card upon approval. Plus, they’ll get a $300 statement credit after spending $1,000 in the first three months after opening an account. This welcome bonus offer is expiring on May 4, 2026.

Reduced Bonus Offer Starting May 5

Starting May 5, the Disney Inspire Visa Card welcome bonus is reduced to a $500 statement credit. While the statement credit increases from $300 to $500, Chase is eliminating the $300 Disney gift card that new cardholders currently receive. To qualify for the $500 welcome bonus, you’ll still need to meet the $1,000 minimum spending requirement within three months of opening your account.

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

Top Features of This Card

Whether you apply before the current offer expires or at a later date, the Disney Inspire Visa Card offers numerous benefits that will help you get more out of your Disney vacation. Here are the top features you need to know about:

— Earn up to 10% back on purchases. Receive Disney dollars that you can use on your next trip to Disney or when ordering online. You’ll earn 10% on purchases at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com or Plus.ESPN.com, 3% at gas stations and U.S. Disney locations, 2% on groceries and dining and 1% on everything else.

— Annual credits based on spending. Get $200 in Disney Rewards Dollars when you spend $2,000 each year on U.S. Disney Resort stays or Disney Cruise Line bookings. Earn another $100 statement credit after spending $200 per year on U.S. Disney theme park tickets, just in time for your summer Disney vacation.

— Disney streaming credits. Qualifying subscriptions of $10 or more on DisneyPlus, Hulu or ESPN earn a $10 statement credit each month.

— Special financing on Disney Vacation packages. Use your Disney Inspire Visa when booking to receive a 0% promotional annual percentage rate for six months.

— Other Disney perks. Receive additional discounts on Disney merchandise, dining and guided tours. Plus, enjoy complimentary downloads of your photos taken at private cardholder locations at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort.

Alternative Card to Consider

If you’re unsure whether you’ll visit Disney theme parks enough to justify the card’s $149 annual fee, a different travel credit card might be a better option. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a solid travel card with earning power, benefits and a welcome bonus that you’ll love. With this card, you’ll earn five points per dollar on Chase Travel? reservations, three points on dining, two points on all other travel purchases and one point on everything else.

New cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Points can be used to book travel, transfer to airline and hotel partners and get cash back. While it has a $95 annual fee, it also comes with up to a $50 annual hotel credit, complimentary travel and purchase protections and exclusive partner benefits.

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This Disney Inspire Visa Offer Expires Next Week originally appeared on usnews.com