These Are the Cheapest Restaurants to Feed a Family

Dining out can be expensive, and food prices are escalating in many cases. According to the April U.S. Department of…

Dining out can be expensive, and food prices are escalating in many cases.

According to the April U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2026 Food Price Outlook report, food-away-from-home prices were predicted to increase 3.6%

It’s costly enough when you’re only treating yourself, but when you’re also taking the kids, the check can be daunting. Rather than foregoing restaurant meals entirely, find ways to treat your family in a financially healthy way.

Here’s how a party of four can eat dinner out affordably (prices are accurate at the time of publication).

[These Are the 10 Cheapest Grocery Stores in the U.S.]

Fast Food

Quick-service restaurants — places where you give your order to a cashier or on a terminal (inside or via the drive-through) — are popular for a reason. They’re not just fast — they tend to be significantly less expensive than their more formal counterparts.

Here are the average prices for five popular dinner items in 2026. Costs may be higher or lower in your area.

1. Burgers

Burgers, whether basic or dressed up with cheese and other add-ons, are a popular restaurant staple. They can also be wildly expensive. Ordering a gourmet burger at a sit-down restaurant can easily set diners back by $15 to $20. For a party of four, that could cost up to $80.

While not as swanky, fast food eateries that specialize in burgers can be far more financially appealing. Here are some prices for their signature burgers:

— McDonald’s: The Big Mac’s typical price is $5.91, so it will be $23.64 for four.

— In-N-Out: The Double-Double has an average price of $5.90, or $23.60 for four.

— Burger King: The Whopper is currently about $7.79, so expect to pay around $31.16 for four.

2. Chicken

Sure, you can go to a nice restaurant and order the chicken, but chances are it won’t be an inexpensive entree. The average price of a boneless chicken press is $4.72 per pound, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

For example, order the honey-pecan fried chicken with mashed sweet potatoes and vegetables at Savannah, Georgia’s famous (for a reason) Pirates’ House, and it will be $25 each, or $100 for four people.

Not feasible? Some well-priced fast food alternatives are:

— Popeye’s: This New Orleans-style eatery is currently featuring a Family Meal Steal that includes nine pieces of chicken or tenders, one large side, and four biscuits for $20.

— KFC: The average price for a chicken meal consisting of eight pieces of chicken with two large sides and four biscuits is $33.99.

— Chick-fil-A: The Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich meal, which includes a chicken sandwich, fries and a beverage is averaging $10.79. That comes out to $43.16 for a family of four.

[READ: Cheap Foods to Buy When You’re Broke.]

3. Tacos and Burritos

While tacos and burritos are popular, prices can be steep depending on where you go. San Francisco taqueria La Vaca Birria charges $17 for a super burrito plus chips. It’s big and filled with high-quality ingredients, but the total would be $68 when quadrupled.

Fast food alternatives may not be as authentic, but they are certainly a lot lighter on the wallet.

— Taco Bell: A burrito supreme is $5.69, so four of them would be $22.76.

— Chipotle Mexican Grill: A chicken burrito is around $10.40, which means four would be $41.60.

— Jack in the Box: It would be very hard to beat the price of this restaurant’s version of tacos. You may be able to get two of them for $1.49, which means that eight tacos will only cost $5.96. Twenty tacos would be $14.90.

4. Pizza

There are wide variances in the price of a large pizza depending on location, toppings and how fancy the restaurant is.

Deals at local pizzerias can be exceptional. For example, Union Park Pizza in Boston offers a pepperoni pie big enough for a hungry family of four for just $27.

Can you do better with a fast food chain? In some cases, yes, but just a bit.

— Pizza Hut: The average price for a large pepperoni pan pizza from Pizza Hut is $23.05.

— Domino’s: This fast-food pizzeria sells an extra-large pepperoni pizza for around $19.99.

— Papa John’s: This chain is currently offering a large, one-topping pizza for takeout for just $9.99.

5. Sandwiches

Although sandwiches make for satisfying and affordable meals, costs are climbing. While communities often love independent corner delis, you might find lower prices at some popular quick-service restaurants.

Here’s how a few popular sandwich chains compare on price:

— Jimmy John’s: A “Turkey Tom” is $7.99, so it would be $31.96 for four.

— Subway: If you’re looking for a more complete meal, Subway’s $6.99 “deal of the day” includes a 6-inch sub, chips or two cookies and a small drink. For $27.96, you’ll feed four.

— Jersey Mike’s: “Mike’s Hot Italian” is just $8.95, so four of them would be $35.80.

Casual Chains

There are some terrific and affordable sit-down chains if you want to go into a restaurant with the family and be served at the table.

At the following places, you can feed a family of four for less than $50 (not including tax and tip).

— Golden Corral: This restaurant offers a buffet with such items as fried chicken, pot roast and meatloaf. Four meals can be as low as $63.96.

— Chili’s: This chain’s “3 For Me” deal offers a variety of entrées, as well as an appetizer and a beverage, starting at $10.99. The total for four would be $43.96.

— Texas Roadhouse: Several of this chain’s family meals, which serve three to four people, cost less than $50. For example, you can get two pounds of pulled pork with BBQ sauce plus a family-sized salad, two large sides and 12 rolls with butter for $44.99.

— Applebee’s: This chain is currently offering a $9.99 meal deal. You get a choice between a burger, bacon cheeseburger or chicken sandwich, along with fries and a drink. Total price for four: $39.96.

— Cracker Barrel: Family meals that serve five include entrées like the Chicken n’ Dumplins Family Meal, served with two classic sides and buttermilk biscuits. You’ll pay only $49.99, and since this meal serves five, you’ll likely have leftovers.

How to Find More Budget-Friendly Dining Options

There are ways to keep your family restaurant budget down when you’re eating out.

“Always be on the lookout for a coupon or special promotion,” says Melissa Cid, a Miami-Fort Lauderdale-based consumer savings expert for ShopHer Media. “Sign up for restaurant reward programs for coupons and the ability to earn free food.”

[READ: Best Restaurant Apps That Get You Free Food.]

Many programs will give you an appetizer, dessert or entrée just for signing up. Others may notify you of what they offer for national food “holidays,” like National Taco Day, and give you free food on your birthday. And don’t forget to look for promo codes that can grant you complimentary items and buy-one-get-one deals.

If you’re a regular at an eatery, it pays to download the company’s app so you can access free or discounted items.

Don’t forget local, independently owned restaurants, though. You can take the family out for a meal and support these small businesses by keeping an eye out for promotions they offer through sites like Groupon. You may score a meal for between 25% to 50% off the normal price.

Last, artificial intelligence can help point you in the right direction. You can type a clear, specific prompt into a tool like ChatGPT — for instance, asking for “affordable local restaurants offering [type of dish] in [city],” or “budget-friendly options for [service or item] near me.” AI can then generate a list of possibilities, making it easier to discover good deals without hours of searching.

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These Are the Cheapest Restaurants to Feed a Family originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/29/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.