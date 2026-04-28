Sysco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $340 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $340 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 94 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $20.52 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.59 billion.

Sysco expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.60 per share.

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