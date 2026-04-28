Stellar Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) on Tuesday reported net income of $27 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) on Tuesday reported net income of $27 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Houston, said it had earnings of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 58 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $150.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $111 million, which beat Street forecasts.

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