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Standard Motor Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 30, 2026, 8:45 AM

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) on Thursday reported earnings of $17.1 million in its first quarter.

The Long Island City, New York-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The auto parts maker posted revenue of $451.2 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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