SS&C Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $226.1 million.

The Windsor, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.69 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The financial services software maker posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, SS&C Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.64 to $1.70.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

SS&C Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.74 to $7.06 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.82 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSNC

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