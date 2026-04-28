South Plains Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.5…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.5 million.

The Lubbock, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of 85 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $73.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $54.1 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPFI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.