Sherwin-Williams: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $534.7 million. On a per-share…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $534.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $2.15. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $2.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.24 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $5.67 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.57 billion.

Sherwin-Williams expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.50 to $11.90 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHW

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