Sensata: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported earnings of $87.1 million…

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported earnings of $87.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were 86 cents per share.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $934.8 million in the period.

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