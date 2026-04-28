Seacoast Banking: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STUART, Fla. (AP) — STUART, Fla. (AP) — Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (SBCF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

STUART, Fla. (AP) — STUART, Fla. (AP) — Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (SBCF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $31.9 million.

The bank, based in Stuart, Florida, said it had earnings of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 62 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The holding company for Seacoast National Bank posted revenue of $277.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $205.1 million, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $206.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBCF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBCF

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