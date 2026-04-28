Rogers Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.5 million in its…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.5 million in its first quarter.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 75 cents per share.

The specialty materials company posted revenue of $200.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Rogers Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $220 million for the fiscal second quarter.

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