Rithm: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Tuesday reported earnings of $102.7 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Tuesday reported earnings of $102.7 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period.

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