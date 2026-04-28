Ribbon Communications: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.5 million…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The maker of technology for telephone services over internet networks posted revenue of $162.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ribbon Communications said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $195 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBBN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.