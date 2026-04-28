Renasant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $88.2 million. The…

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $88.2 million.

The Tupelo, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 93 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $388.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $273.8 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $272.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RNST

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