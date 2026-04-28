RenaissanceRe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $293.4…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $293.4 million.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $6.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $13.75 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.07 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.61 billion, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.91 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RNR

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