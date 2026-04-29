Regency Centers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Regency Centers Corp. (REG) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Regency Centers Corp. (REG) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $224.3 million, or $1.20 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.21 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $125.1 million, or 68 cents per share.

The shopping center real estate investment trust, based in Jacksonville, Florida, posted revenue of $412.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $400.9 million.

Regency Centers expects full-year funds from operations to be $4.83 to $4.87 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REG

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