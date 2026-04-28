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PJT Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2026, 7:01 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $60.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $2.21. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.54 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $418.2 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PJT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PJT

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