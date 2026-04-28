Orion Marine: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.7 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.7 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The heavy civil marine contractor posted revenue of $216.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.2 million.

Orion Marine expects full-year earnings in the range of 36 cents to 42 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $900 million to $950 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORN

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