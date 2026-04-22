Origin Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RUSTON, La. (AP) — RUSTON, La. (AP) — Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $27.7 million.…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — RUSTON, La. (AP) — Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $27.7 million.

The Ruston, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of 89 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $148.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $104 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OBK

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